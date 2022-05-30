Actor, politician and global icon Kamal Haasan is in Malaysia for the promotions of his much-awaited film Vikram which will be releasing worldwide on June 3. The makers have also planned a premier in Malaysia and it will be graced by Mr Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of the opposition in the country.

During the promotions, Mr Haasan met Mr Anwar Ibrahim and the two spoke at length about several topics. From Indian history to the importance of good governance and a firm stand against corruption.

It was a healthy and fruitful discussion that ended with Mr. Ibrahim promising to attend the premiere of Vikram.

PERTEMUAN BERSAMA KAMAL HAASAN Hari ini bertemu tokoh dan superstar Kamal Haasan. Mengadakan diskusi yang panjang bersama beliau terutamanya tentang sejarah India dan persoalan tatakelola yang baik, serta ketegasan terhadap rasuah. pic.twitter.com/OALuMwPk2p — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) May 29, 2022

Vikram will be in cinemas from June 3. The thriller action has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil alongside Kamal Haasan. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the legendary actor back on the big screen after four years.

