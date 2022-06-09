The team of director Mithran R. Jawahar’s much-awaited comedy drama ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, featuring Dhanush in the lead, has disclosed actress Raashi Khanna’s character’s name and role in the film. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Taking to the Twitter handle, the upcoming film’s director Mithran Jawahar posted a clip and said, “Meet Anusha played by Raashi Khanna.”

South actor Dhanush too released the same short clip in which actress Raashi Khanna is seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a car. He wrote, “‘Thiruchitrambalam’… Meet Anusha… His high school friend.”

Thiruchitrambalam .. meet Anusha … His high school friend pic.twitter.com/SCrvIGrLYL — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 8, 2022

Apart from Raashi Khanna the film, which will also feature Nithya Menon, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and director Bharathi Raja, has music by Anirudh.

This is the first time that composer Anirudh is scoring music for a Mithran R. Jawahar film, isn’t that some great news!

The Raashi Khanna starrer has cinematography by Om Prakash and editing by Prasanna G.K. It has been produced by Sun Pictures Kalanithi Maran.

