Tamil Actor and Video Jockey Anandha Kannan, who was known for hosting popular shows, passed away here on Monday. He was 48.

Anandha was reportedly suffering from cancer.

Director Venkat Prabhu shared the news through his Twitter account on Tuesday.

Venkat Prabhu tweeted: “A great friend a great human is no more!! #RIPanandakannan my deepest condolences.”

Actor Senthilkumar tweeted, “#AnandhaKannan Bro Heart Breaking news we missed you!!! May your soul rest in peace! My deepest condolences to your family. The days were with you in my life so beautiful proud moment and good memories!!! I were in your timeline really big gift for me Bro! @anandha_kannan.”

Anandha started his career in Singapore before shifting to Chennai and working in a radio station. He eventually started hosting television shows and became a household name in Tamil showbiz.

Many celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss including actor RK Suresh, film personality Kaushik LM, RJ Keerthy amongst others.

Anandha was also part of films ‘Adhisaya Ulagam’, ‘Mullum Malarum’ and ‘Saroja’.

