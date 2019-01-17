Why Cheat India Movie Review Quicker: Electrifying Emraan Hashmi Tricks You Into His Charm!

Why Cheat India Movie Review Quicker: The movie starts with Rakesh Singh (Emraan Hashmi) narrating the tale of a scholar student Satyendra Dubey. Rakesh leads a group of people who make sure that people with money get the degree.

After a heroic entry in a theatre, Rakesh gets close to Satyendra aka Satu and convinces him to writes exams for those who rich students aren’t able to clear them on their own. Amidst the pressure, Satu breaks down and an incident leads to build up the curiosity for the second half.

The story, though heard many-a-times, intrigues your interest in it. Hashmi’s electrifying presence and few entertaining dialogues mould the story well in the first half. Till now, the story just builds the grey shade of Rakesh’s side. The pre-interval moment gives a hint of Rakesh getting a reality check and that’s where the makers will try to cash-in through the second half.

Why Cheat India is about the education system and how it’s corrupted from within. It marks Emraan’s debut as a producer. He features in the project alongside actress Shreya Dhanwanthary. In the film, Emraan plays Rakesh, who is heading a nexus where he gives merit seats to undeserving students to earn money.

Directed by Soumik Sen, Why Cheat India is scheduled to release on January 18. It was earlier due to hit the screens on January 25 along with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Thackeray. Stick to this space to read the full review.

