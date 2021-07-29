Thittam Irandu Movie Review Rating: 1/5 Stars (One star)

Star Cast: Aishwarya Rajesh, Subash Selvam, Murali R Krishnan, and ensemble.

Director: Vignesh Karthick

What’s Good: The makers trying to enlighten people about a taboo subject.

What’s Bad: wasting almost all the time coming to the main point and finally explaining it the staple textbook way.

Loo Break: Take plenty. There aren’t thrills that will force you to, motivate yourself.

Watch or Not?: if you have too much time to invest in a drama that is as surface level as the lighting of the film that stays the same in any house the characters move to.

Language: Tamil (with English subtitles)

Available on: SonyLiv

It’s scattered. We meet two strangers meeting each other on a bus ride. The two become friends quite quickly. Turns out the girl (Aishwarya Rajesh) is a police officer. She suddenly incharge of a case. Her now distanced childhood friend is missing, and she has to find her. What she discovers, does she find her makes the plot of the film.

Thittam Irandu Movie Review: Script Analysis

I understand films are written in a three-act structure. Sometimes filmmakers tend to break it and mould it as per their story, but the essence/cause of it remains the same. Let’s not even go to mending it. Even if you follow the basics, Thittam Irandu is a scattered mess that opens up on a different angle, tries to solve a completely out of the world bizarre mystery and ends up on a moral science lesson. (By no means I am demeaning the conversation initiated. I am pointing out at the execution of it).

Written by Vignesh Karthick himself, the movie opens up on a girl Athira (Aishwarya), and boy Arjun (Subash), meeting on a bus ride. They gel up so much that a righteous police officer tricks the bus conductor to get Arjun’s number. Now this is, of course, a staple opening to everything that is about to go wrong. And you have already sensed that the world will crash, and Arjun will be standing on top of it with a hammer.

The next 20 minutes or so is them bonding and finally falling in love. Cut to we now have a case where Surya, Athira’s childhood best friend, is missing and probably dead. Who’s the murderer? Begins another predictable investigation. CCTV footage are investigated, and only Athira can decode them, because lead, of course! And wait, when did even Surya’s husband file an FIR, he called Athira randomly and she began the investigation.

Thittam Irandu is full of such predictable and above the surface things. The writing that promises to be this gut-wrenching ride never really gets there. When in the end you are like finally someone’s stuck somewhere, and they will have to struggle to come out, voila, makers plan to reveal the true story and well it is not thrilling at all. Whoever chose the word “thriller” to define this film, even after knowing the story, didn’t even think twice probably.

I am all up for films that talk about representation and discuss it. But if you end up talking about it at a speed no one can grasp, the attempt is as good and giving it a side eye. Also, this is not the way gender change surgeries work for sure. I would suggest the writers would have really done some research before the same.

Thittam Irandu Movie Review: Star Performance

What can the actors do when the script itself puts them in brackets and tell them to survive in those constraints. Every character is one tone, paper-thin version of humans that existed in movies like 5 years ago. Take Athira, aka Aishwarya Rajesh, for instance. She is given one expression, and when she breaks it, it feels like a drastic change. After meeting a stranger thrice, she calls her mother and tells her to stop looking for a guy in matrimony sites. She is a police officer and a headstrong girl as defined; take note.

Only Subash Selvam gets the toughest part and the actor does a decent job at it. He brings a layer or two to his character and at least adds a bit “thrill”. Rest all are rehashed versions of characters we know.

Thittam Irandu Movie Review: Direction, Music

Vignesh Karthick makes it look like he shot the entire film in a day; Aishwarya’s constant same expression helps. Filmmaking requires effort, and even the most badly rated films have a lot of ‘khoon-paseena’ gone into making them. When a writer-director chooses to address a taboo subject, he needs to let his main conflict take the centre stage. And not just for a few minutes, but ample time, so it gets registered in the mind of his audience.

Sadly, Karthick does none of that. It looks like a good topic wasted.

Thittam Irandu Movie Review: The Last Word

I wish someone could have alarmed them about the lack of glue in the script to bind everything together. Also, a bit more research and a lot more depth. All in all, you can skip it.

One star!

Thittam Irandu Trailer

Thittam Irandu released on 29th July, 2021.

