2008’s Rambo showed its titular hero (Sylvester Stallone) returning back to the ranch of his father in Arizona. We see him struggling with his past, with the thing of he couldn’t save his family is killing him. He’s living with Maria Beltran (Adriana Barraza), who used to manage his father’s farm before he appeared. He has his heart in his niece Gabrielle (Yvette Monreal), who then becomes the reason for all of this mess.

Gabrielle has got a lead about her estranged father, who apparently is a bad man as per uncle Rambo. Despite getting warned to not go find her dad, Gabrielle drives to Mexico in order to create an issue in this never-moving story. What happens when your parents deny to anything and you do it? That’s what happens with Gabrielle and Rambo has to literally tear a heart out of a man’s heart to conclude the chaos.

Rambo: Last Blood Movie Review: Script Analysis

Dan Gordon and Sylvester Stallone have penned down the story and it fails just because of one major reason. The previous Rambo movies have these broader issues to solve, it had the heroism that made Rambo what he’s today. But this one narrows down to solving a family issue and an old man on the quest to take his revenge.

Let alone the movie, even the one-line plot of the film is done-to-death in any stream of cinema over the world. Everything is so predictable and convenient, that the movie ends up being ‘just for the sake of it’ franchise closer. Given the age of Sly, the film needed a strong script and that’s where it fails to add up. I wish I could repeat Sly’s dialogue to him and say, “You did what you could!” For once in the end, I wanted to scream, “Give this guy a bandana!”

Rambo: Last Blood Movie Review: Star Performance

Being a fan of Rambo, it was really hard to Sylvester Stallone to fighting his age to get through this role. He still retains the charisma from what he had when he was hailed as the biggest action star. But, the struggle in action scenes is visible and I just can’t ignore it. Paz Vega as the journalist who helps Rambo has got one of the lousiest character arcs one can see.

Yvette Monreal as Gabrielle does a lovely job in convincing that she’s the dumb teenager who loves her uncle, and still won’t listen to him. Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Hugo, the leader of the Mexican cartel is laughable because his character does literally nothing to get torn apart from Rambo. All the mess is because of Óscar Jaenada, Hugo’s brother Victor and still the entire cartel is brought down by one man. Oscar is believable in his role and gets some good scenes.

Rambo: Last Blood Movie Review: Direction, Music

Adrian Grunberg takes away the charm from traditional Rambo films, and modernizes it to match the taste who haven’t even grown up to these flicks. The production values are good, but it’s Adrian’s aspect of leading the film that’s the issue over here. Combat sequences are choreographed well, giving them a real and raw feel.

It’s high time when you miss Jerry Goldsmith because what he did with Rambo’s music no one can come close to it. The inclusion of pop-culture and the usage of songs was Rambo’s music used to be all about. Brian Tyler, a very talented music director, tries to mould the music to his style, but it just doesn’t work.

Rambo: Last Blood Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, this is nowhere near to what its predecessors have achieved. Even Rambo 3, the one where Sly unites with Taliban, was also more entertaining than this. Watch it just for the fact of seeing Rambo one last time on the big screen, nothing else.

Rambo: Last Blood Trailer

Rambo: Last Blood releases on 20th September, 2019.

