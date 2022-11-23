Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Plom Klementieff, Kevin Bacon, Bradley Cooper (voice), Vin Diesel (voice), Sean Gunn, Karen Gilllan & ensemble.

Director: James Gunn.

Whatâ€™s Good: In 40 minutes a filmmaker tries the make you feel the emotions, recall everything you have seen about his characters, and educates a bit more while weaving an entertaining story, itâ€™s that complex yet simple and hilarious.

Whatâ€™s Bad: Groot deserved more time because he is a child-beast now and we definitely need to know his gym trainer.

So itâ€™s Christmas on Earth, and Peter Quill is with his assembled family of Guardians in another Galaxy. He is sad for obvious reasons and Mantis with Drax decides to make his Christmas happy by gifting him Kevin Bacon. They even manage to do so and itâ€™s all hilarious how.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Review: Script Analysis

James Gunn in his association with the Marvel Cinematic Universe has created a niche for his filmmaking technique that believes in balancing emotions, nostalgia, and humour all at the same time with right proportions. With the Guardians Of The Galaxy, the man has managed to create a platter that has everything that takes to make a fulfilling franchise. Holiday Special, which marks the second of its type presentation for Marvel (after Werewolf By Night), is a 40-minute celebration of the unity and love amongst these characters we have now come to know as a family.

Gunn has forever driven the GOTG vehicle on the emotions of his characters and their longing for a home as his fuel. His main man was taken far away from his family when he was a child and never allowed to return, Drax lost his home to Thanos and has been missing it ever since, Nebula was tortured by her father that made her go away from her home and Mantis has been the orphan that never knew what her roots are. So it is people finding their home in each other and creating a world of their own where their descents doesnâ€™t matter but their bonds do.

In the Holiday Special, James with his writing team makes sure you feel that bond right from the beginning. There is no more hesitation between the team, they think for each other, want the other person to be happy and they take efforts. But mind you, this never becomes a cry fest because it is all aimed at making you smile. For this, he adds Kevin Bacon who is to be gifted to Peter because he is a fan. The humour comes out of that angle where the chase is fun.

On another note, this is exactly what Thor: Love And Thunder was supposed to be. Adding humour to a superhero story is not just about making the audience laugh, but also taking the story and essence ahead. There is so much music, nostalgia, entire playlists and jokes, but none at the cost of emotions and the Guardiansâ€™ progress in terms of the story.

However, Groot and Rocket deserved more than they got.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Review: Star Performance

These actors have now played their respective parts for years and there is no scope to go wrong at this point. Everyone plays the parts to the best of their abilities and it all pays off well. But have to mention Plom Klementieff aka Mantis. She gets a whole lot more to do and she proves she has much more process than to just make go into trance. More of her, please!

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Review: Direction, Music

James Gunn sticks to his style without really wanting to bring a change and thatâ€™s the best decision. He definitely tries a new trick where he goes meta in terms of writing. He makes Mantis and Drax walk the streets of Hollywood and even includes Kevin Bacon as Kevin Bacon. The phenomenon almost enters the real world and the blend is too smooth surprisingly.

The music by John Murphy combined with the vibrant visuals appropriate for Christmas celebration is such a vibe that you will immediately surrender to it.

Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Movie Review: The Last Word

This could be the second last time we see a James Gunn-directed Marvel movie before we get Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.3 and that breaks my heart. This is what will miss and must treasure.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special releases on 25 November, 2022.

