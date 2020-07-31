Lootcase Box Office Review: Kunal Kemmu Led Comedy Drama Could’ve Been A Comfortable Theatrical Success

Lootcase Box Office Review: Star Cast: Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, Aryan Prajapati

Director: Rajesh Krishnan

Producer: Fox Star Studios

Note: It has been more than 4 months since theaters have been closed all over the nation due to ongoing pandemic. No film has released at the Box Office in this time period so our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t imply the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Lootcase would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on July 31.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the real performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Lootcase we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Lootcase Box Office Review: Expectations

The trailer of Lootcase had released earlier this year and left a good impression. Even though none of the actors in the film carries box office value, they are a bunch of talented people which increases some sort of value of the film. Also, it’s a small budget film so nothing much is at stake.

Lootcase Box Office Review: Impact

In this gloomy time, Lootcase proves to be a fun watch and carries enough potential to make you smile and forget all the stress for some time. The pandemic is going on and everyone of you will watch it while sitting at the comfort of home. But even if it was a theatrical release, Lootcase is a kind of film you would’ve happily wanted to watch with the family in cinemas.

The film has a simple but enjoyable story with good humour and drama laced all over it. Though there was scope to make the drama more entertaining. Performances are top-notch and every actor has played their part extremely well. Be it Kumal Kemmu or Gajraj Rao, you are going to enjoy the performance of every actor. Yes, every actor.

Overall, a good watch.

Lootcase Box Office Review: Final Verdict

If Lootcase had hit cinemas on July 31st along with Shakuntala Devi and it was not about the pandemic, the film would’ve done well with good word of mouth. It could’ve targetted 30 crores mark at the box office which was a good result considering small investments on it.

