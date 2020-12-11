Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, has been a professional wrestler for eight years prior to pursuing an acting career. He has wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, later WWE) during his stint as a wrestler. Now it seems the actor is eyeing for a comeback to the wrestling ring, but will it possible given the COVID-19 pandemic?

Dwayne is considered to be one of the greatest professional wrestlers and biggest wrestling draws of all time. He is well-known for his charismatic, boastful, trash-talking Rock persona. He returned to the ring in 2011 and became a part-time performer until 2013. He also made sporadic appearances until retiring in 2019.

However, if the latest report from the Ringside News is to be believed, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wants another match in WWE. Reportedly, he will have his long-awaited comeback match in 2022.

Previously, Inquisitr had documented that the legendary superstar had teased a showdown with his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 37. The show is scheduled for March next year in Tampa, Florida, which would make it a homecoming event for Johnson.

Dwayne wants the bout with his cousin to be a huge box office attraction. He intends to take place in front of a live crowd. Moreover, the idea of a dream match has not been brought up at backstage meetings as a possibility for 2021.

Dwayne Johnson has film commitments as well. As a result, insurance companies and movie studios are not willing to risk the A-lister getting injured and halting film productions.

While the showdown with Reigns is still the planned angle for 2022, it is believed that the show will take place at the biggest pay-per-view of the year. The Rock will also turn 49 at the time, which means it might be his final in-ring outing for the company.

