There are no words to describe how badly we miss WWE’s voice of the voiceless. Yes, we are talking about the straight edge society’s superstar, CM Punk. He was last in 2014 and thereafter, he turned his focus towards MMA. While we all are aware of his in-ring capabilities, he was no less than a rockstar on the mic.

Phillip Jack Brooks aka CM Punk is one of the biggest superstars that WWE gifted us during the PG era. He single-handedly drew huge ratings for the company and his feuds with John Cena and Chris Jericho are amongst the most popular ones. His match against John Cena in Money In The Bank of 2011, still gives us the goosebumps. There are plenty of entertaining moments that remind us of the ‘Cult’ and well, it looks like our wait might just get over.

Earlier, we came across several speculations stating all is not well between Punk and WWE’s boss Vince McMahon but now, the company itself has dropped a major hint which surely has grabbed all the attention. Apparently, the mystery hacker is creating noises on SmackDown from the last few weeks and it is being speculated that the storyline is a setup for Punk’s much-awaited return with a new gimmick.

These speculations became more relevant when WWE dropped a teaser with a caption “Do I have everybody’s attention now?”, which was used as a catchphrase by Punk. Interestingly, the superstar too reacted on the post with an amusing gif.

What’s really cooking?

