Wrestling Star Goldberg Opens Up On Dominating Victory Over Brock Lesnar & Reveals The Person Responsible For His Comeback

There will be hardly any pro-wrestling fan who doesn’t know about the celebrated icon Bill Goldberg aka Goldberg. Debuted in the ring in 1990s, the wrestling star is well known for his unbeaten streak and the intimidating aura he possesses.

He shocked everyone by defeating the beast Brock Lesnar in 2016’s Survivor Series, in less than 2 minutes, thus proclaiming the message loud and clear that there’s still enough fuel left in this superstar wrestler.

Goldberg recently visited former wrestling superstar ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin’s show titled The Broken Skull Sessions and spilled beans on his comeback, victory over Brock Lesnar and much more. He said, “If you’re a power wrestler and you come back 16 years far removed, and you used to eat people and frickin’ spit them out their ass, you have to have an excuse to not be that guy, right? So I added a layer to my character and I let my family in on it when I never in a trillion years would have let me family be on camera prior to the situation that I found myself in where Goldberg needed an excuse not to be 295 [lbs.]. I had to be vulnerable because what I presented was a different package that couldn’t attain what I attained before based upon his ferocity, his mental makeup, and his physicality because I wasn’t that guy. I needed a crutch.”

He further spoke about his comeback by adding, “If it was not for Heyman, my comeback would not have happened. Not that he made the call to make it, it’s just that creatively, that’s part of my deal, right? And there are certain people that know you and certain people that don’t know you. And, therefore, you try to set the stage in a situation to where if things can go wrong, they go really wrong, they are the most qualified people that know you better than anybody on the planet. It’s not the time for a booker to come in and try to learn about you. We have to know what worked and apply it immediately. There’s no trial and error. I mean, I trust him exponentially with my career.”

And finally, he expressed his most dominating defeat over Brock Lesnar. He quoted, “It was the coolest thing in the world. And for Brock, man, and Heyman, they made it happen. And Vince and those guys made it happen and they made it work. And I am forever indebted, and let’s be honest, if they didn’t make money, they wouldn’t have f–king done it! Right? So I was in the right place at the right time again. And thank God that I have kept the mentality that I have kept throughout the years because it made it possible to step in that ring again.”

