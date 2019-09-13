Tamil Stars Rajinikanth, Vijay, Ajith Kumar & More To Face A Pay Cut?

Fans Down South are amongst the craziest in the country, especially Tamil cinema and superstars like Rajinikanth, Vijay and Ajith Kumar, enjoy tremendous following. The release of their respective movies is often being treated like a festival in the region. But there’s one shocking news for those crowd pullers and their fans.

It is learnt that the ad hoc committee, who look after the daily activities Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council, will propose the idea of curtailing big payments of Tamil stars like Rajinikanth, Vijay, Suriya, Ajith Kumar and others, which costs more than half of the movie’s budget. If this proposal gets accepted, the Kollywood stars will get a pay cut in the future. Also, the collections of their last few movies will be taken into consideration.

J Satish Kumar, one of the members of ad hoc committee, quoted, “We are even going to install headcount cameras (which capture the headshots of the audiences) inside the theatres to curb the practice of theatres selling a few tickets through online and selling the rest over the counter at a different price. This way, we will know the actual opening week and total collections of a star’s film,” reports Times Of India.

In recent times, we have come across several examples in which the actor has taken away a huge sum irrespective of movie’s pan India appeal and this system will be a sigh of relief for the investors.

