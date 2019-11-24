Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu’s Teaser Becomes The Most Viewed Telugu Teaser In 24 Hours Post Its Release

Superstar Mahesh Babu and the makers of his upcoming release Sarileru Neekevvaru has the hit ball right out the park with its very first teaser. The mass teaser which was unveiled on Friday evening had garnered over 18 Million plus views and 400K plus upvotes in 24 hours after its release.

The teaser that has been trending all over the Internet and social media post its release has been well-received by moviegoers. Mahesh Babu has been showered with praises for his strong dialogues, action sequences and also for a mass avatar which one gets to see in the teaser.

Talking about the film, the shoot for the final portions of Sarileru Neekevvaru is at full pace. The film is expected to wrap by December.

Sraileru Neekevvaru has Mahesh Babu as an army man, as the star actor will be seen playing the role of Major Ajay Krishna.

Sarileru Neekevvaru has actress Rashmika Mandanna as Mahesh Babu’s love interest.

The film also has veteran actors Prakash Raj and Vijayashanti in major roles.

The mass entertainer is been helmed by Anil Ravipudi and it is been produced under AK Entertainments, Sri Venkateswara Creations, and G.Mahesh Babu Entertainment PVT Ltd.

The Mahesh Babu starrer will hit big screens on 11th January 2020.

