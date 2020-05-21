Mollywood superstar Mohanlal who turned 60 today will be celebrating his special day by spending quality time with his family. Also, he will be relishing traditional Malayalam meals. Fans of the five-time National award-winning star has left no stone unturned to pour in wishes with adorable messages for the ‘Complete Actor’.

Mohanlal’s close friend and Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan just like many of former’s fans took to his Twitter handle to pen down a heartfelt wish for the Malayalam star.

Kamal Haasan’s tweet read, “Dear Mr.@Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you, even more, when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother.”

For those unversed, Mohanlal and Kamal Haasan have shared the screen space in filmmaker Chakri Toleti’s 2009 released Tamil thriller Unnaipol Oruvan. The film was Tamil remake of Hindi venture A Wednesday which had Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher in lead roles.

Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal know each other for over two decades, apart from great friendship the duo also share a mutual understanding and respect for each other’s work.

Unlike his other Birthdays, Mohanlal will be spending quality time with his family this year at his residence in Chennai amid lockdown. The Malayalam superstar will next be seen on the big screen in Priyadarshan’s period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

He will also be kickstarting Jeetu Joseph’s Drishyam 2, the sequel of 2013 released Drishyam, post lockdown.

