Chiranjeevi & Ram Charan Gets A Special Invite From PM Narendra Modi

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi is on cloud nine following the success of his last release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The actor has been receiving praise from his fans and cine-goers from all over for his actions in the period drama. The latest news related to the actor and his film is, Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan has been invited to PMO in Delhi by PM Narendra Modi today.

As per reports, the megastar was in Delhi last week to appeal PM to watch Surender Reddy’s directorial. However, following PM’s busy schedule Chiranjeevi was unable to meet the former.

It is also believed that Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are invited by PM following Ram’s wife Upasana’s tweet on Sunday. Upasana expressed her view on how disappointed she is with the fact that the South industry was completely ignored and neglected at the recently held event to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary by preaching his words of wisdom and learning. The event saw the presence of Bollywood biggies like Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Kangana Ranaut among many others, but there was no actor to represent the South industry.

Upasana took Instagram to share a pic of PM Modi along with SRK and Aamir along with the caption that read: “Dearest @narendramodi ji. We in the South of INDIA admire you & are Proud to have you as our Prime Minister. With all due respect, we felt that the representation of Leading personalities & cultural icons was limited only to Hindi Artists and The South Film Industry was neglected. I express my feelings with pain & hope it’s taken in the right spirit. Jai Hind.”

It was only recently when the Chiranjeevi and the film’s producer Ram Charan held the special screening of the magnum opus for vice president M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Venkaiah Naidu and his family members along with Chiranjeevi and others watched the movie at the Vice President’s residence in New Delhi.

Naidu complimented Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan and other stars of the film for their outstanding performances and Surender Reddy for the impressive direction.

Talking about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, the period drama based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy who fought in what is known to be the first war of Independence against the British Rule in India. Apart from Chiranjeevi, the movie also features an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Niharika.

