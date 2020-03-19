Self-Quarantining Owing To The Coronavirus Scare? Here Are 5 Oscar Nominated Foreign Language Films That You Could Catch Up Right Now

With the Coronavirus spreading globally like wildfire, people are taking to social distancing and self quarantining not just to keep themselves safe but to also not be a risk to others. With schools and colleges being shut and most organizations making their staff work from home, here’s a list of 5 Best Oscar-Nominated Foreign Language films that all you movie buffs can catch up with!

1. Life Is Beautiful:

This 1997 released Italian film is a hard-hitting portrayal of the atrocities committed on the Jews in the Nazi camps. The film beautifully depicts the bond between a Jewish man surrounded by Nazi camps with his family and his young son. The humourous way of life that the father adapts to, to save his young son from the grim realities of the world will melt your heart.

Directed by Roberto Benigni and starring him alongside Giorgio Cantarini, Nicoletta Braschi, Giustino Durano and Horst Buchholz, this film is a must-watch.

2. The Salesman:

Released in 2016, this Persian film revolves around the life of a young married couple who is forced to relocate into another flat after their home is destroyed in an earthquake. But a series of unexplained events is what will keep you hooked to this whodunnit film right to the end.

Directed by Asghar Farhadi, the film features Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti, Babak Karimi and Mina Sadati in crucial roles.

3. Roma:

The recently released Spanish film, Roma released in 2018. Taking you through the beautiful journey of a rather unique family that develops a strong bond on a vacation. Set in the backdrops of the 1970s Spain, the film uses intimacy and monumentality to show life and relationships in its true form.

Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, Roma features Yalitza Aparicio, Marina de Tavira, Jorge Antonio Guerrero and child actor Marco Graf in pivotal roles.

4. Amour:

The 2012 French drama is the story of true love and makes you realize that love does not fade with time but only grows stronger. Revolving around the life of Octogenarian couple George and Anne’s, the film hits you in the heart when Anne suffers from a stroke and George must do all in his power to help his wife recover.

Directed by Michael Haneke, Amour features Jean-Louis Trintignant and Emmanuelle Riva in pivotal roles.

5. Parasite:

This year’s Oscar-winning film, Parasite is a Korean film that is no less than a miracle. Revolving around a destitute family living in a wealthy household in an elaborate scheme then takes an unexpected ugly turn.

Directed by Bong Joon-ho, Parasite features Park So-dam, Choi Woo-Shik, Jeong Ji-so, Kang-Ho Song and Cho Yeo-Jeong among others in pivotal roles.

Do let us know what you feel about this list and stay tuned to this space for many more such compilations.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!