WWE Star Nikki Bella Flaunts Her Baby Bump As She Recreates Her Entry

WWE star Nikki Bella is missing from the in-ring action due to her pregnancy but that didn’t stop her from wishing fans on the occasion of Wrestlemania 36, in style. She posted a video on social media and it was no less than a treat for her fans.

Nikki Bella posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen flaunting a baby bump on her WWE’s entrance song. She looked alluring and flamboyant as ever. She also wished Becky Lynch on her Wrestlemania victory. Along with the video, she wrote, “Happy #wrestlemania WWE Universe! Had to get back into this for WM Day! Stay Fearless! Enjoy the show! Becky and Shayna just kicked so much booty! Congrats Becky!! (head to our @youtube page to see the rest of this video! Appearance by the one and only…. Bir Bir!!!👧🏼)

Meanwhile, during March 2019, on the show “Total Bellas”, Bella announced her decision saying she wanted to explore some new arena in her life, reports foxnews.com.

“The (European) tour was good but I feel like I’m too old for the travel, the travel was really rough. I was like, ‘Why am I doing this? I don’t feel good.’ The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully.”

The 35-year-old now happily wants to put her WWE jersey away to focus on other things.

“It’s making me realize I am ready to fold the jersey and put it away. I’m ready to put the kicks aside and I’m ready to take Nikki Bella into a different direction.”

Bella made her WWE debut back in 2007, her SmackDown debut with her twin sister, Brie Bella was in 2008, and has won the Divas Championship twice.

