When Leonardo DiCaprio Gave More Preference To His Mobile Phone Than Girlfriend Camila Morrone

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend Camila Morrone were recently spotted together in Gustavia City.

A picture doing the rounds on the internet shows the “Titanic” hero seemingly captivated by his cellphone even as Camila sits patiently at his side, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The two were waiting for their yacht to collect them, with a bored-looking Camila left to her own devices as Leonardo checked his phone.

Leonardo was wearing a hood and a pair of complementary shorts, while his beau looked pretty in a white cropped top and skirt.

Leonardo and Camila who are one of the most sought after couple in Hollywood have been in a relationship since December 2017.

On the work front, Leonardo DiCaprio was last seen on big screens in Quentin Tarantino Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!