Thor Director Reveals Breaking Info Regarding Chris Hemsworth In Thor: Love And Thunder; Fans Will Jump With Joy

Chris Hemsworth will continue to be the star of the “Thor” franchise, assured director Taika Waititi, who directs the upcoming “Thor: Love And Thunder“.

Actress Natalie Portman, who essays role of scientist Jane Foster in the franchise, will be back in the upcoming fourth part as female Thor, but Hemsworth has nothing to worry about.

“It’s Chris. It’s a ‘Thor’ film. He is Thor, it’s a Thor film. She’s (Portman) is in it,” Waititi told MTV News when asked who will be the star of “Thor: Love And Thunder”.

Waititi’s also squashed reports that he has completed the script.

“Oh that’s cool!! I never cease to surprise me! (the title page is complete),” he wrote on Twitter last month.

“Thor: Love And Thunder“, which also features Tessa Thompson, is expected to release in 2021.

