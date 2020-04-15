Phyllis Schlafly’s Daughter Anne Schlafly Cori SLAMS ‘Mrs. America’ For Misrepresenting Facts

The main plot of FX’s remarkable new drama, Mrs. America, revolves around the life of Phyllis Schlafly. The series pulls true stories from Schlafly’s life to depict her rise to political prominence. But recently, Schlafy’s daughter Anne Schlafly Cori has slammed the series for the misrepresentation of her mother’s life.

Anne is not happy with the Mrs. America series, she claims they are showing an inaccurate portrayal of her mother, the conservative activist who brought down the Equal Rights Amendment. She is furious about hearing that there’s a scene where her father rapes her mother. She feels that is a pathetic depiction of her parents.

In an interview with The Washington Times, Mrs. Cori said: “I haven’t seen it, but I’ve talked to two reporters who have seen it. Both of them told me that my father rapes my mother in the show”. “Which is pretty personal.”

Mrs Cori added: ‘’There was nobody more supportive of my mother than my father,”. “She could not have done what she did without his full support. My father liked to quip, ‘I regret that I have but one wife to give to my country.’”. “My parents were married for 43 years. They had a loving relationship.”

Phyllis Schlafly was undoubtedly a strong woman. She was a strong-willed writer, lawyer and mother of six. who took on the Equal Rights Amendment in 1972. But her daughter feels “Mrs. America” is portraying her as a power-hungry, politically ambitious ice queen who didn’t apply the same traditional standards and embraced her own high-profile life, as well as a victim of the Republican patriarchy. Mrs. Cori feels the producers of the show are not interested in hearing the truth.

In Mrs. America, Schlafly’s role is being played by Cate Blanchett. The show is created by Dahvi Waller.

