People’s Choice Award 2019: From Robert Downey Jr. To Jennifer Aniston; Here’s Full List Of All The Winners!

The most anticipated People’s Choice Award 2019 is here and we can’t stop gushing over the red carpet look of Hollywood celebrities like Gwen Stefani, Robert Downey Jr., Jennifer Aniston and Zendaya.
For those of you who don’t have an idea about the People’s Choice Award; it’s a yearly award ceremony that honour people in the field of music, films, television and more. This year’s award ceremony was opened by Robert Downey Jr. aka Tony Stark (Iron Man) who presented the Comedy Act of 2019 Award to Kevin Hart, reported E! News.
Here’s a complete index of who won in which category:
People’s Champion Award- Pink
Fashion Icon Award– Gwen Stefani
People’s Icon of 2019– Jennifer Aniston
Movie of 2019– Avengers: Endgame
Comedy Movie of 2019– Murder Mystery
Action Movie of 2019– Avengers: Endgame
Drama Movie of 2019– After
Family Movie of 2019– Aladdin
Male Movie Star of 2019– Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Female Movie Star of 2019– Zendaya, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Drama Movie Star of 2019– Cole Sprouse, Five Feet Apart
Comedy Movie Star of 2019– Noah Centineo, The Perfect Date
Action Movie Star of 2019– Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From Home
Animated Movie Star of 2019– Beyonce, The Lion King
Show of 2019– Stranger Things
Drama Show of 2019– Stranger Things
Comedy Show of 2019– The Big Bang Theory
Reality Show of 2019– Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Competition Show of 2019– America’s Got Talent
Male TV Star of 2019– Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Female TV Star of 2019– Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Drama TV Star of 2019– Zendaya, Euphoria
Comedy TV Star of 2019– Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Daytime Talk Show of 2019– The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Nighttime Talk Show of 2019– The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant of 2019– Hannah Brown, The Bachelorette
Reality Star of 2019– Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Bingeworthy Show of 2019– Outlander
Sci-fi/Fantasy Show of 2019– Shadowhunters
Male Artist of 2019– Shawn Mendes
Female Artist of 2019 Billie Eilish
Group of 2019– BLACKPINK
Song of 2019– Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, “Senorita”
Album of 2019– Taylor Swift, Lover
Country Artist of 2019– Blake Shelton
Latin Artist of 2019– Becky G
Music Video of 2019– BLACKPINK, “Kill This Love”Concert Tour of 2019 BLACKPINK, BLACKPINK 2019 World
Social Star of 2019– David Dobrik
Beauty Influencer of 2019– Bretman Rock
Social Celebrity of 2019– Ellen DeGeneres
Comedy Act of 2019– Kevin Hart
Style Star of 2019– Harry Styles
Game Changer of 2019– Simone Biles
Pop Podcast of 2019– Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
Congratulations to all the winners!
