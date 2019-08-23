Miley Cyrus On Split With Liam Hemsworth: “I Refuse To Admit That My Marriage Ended Because Of Cheating”

After being married for less than a year, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth announced their separation on August 10, 2019. The recent reports suggest that Liam has filed for divorce from Miley due to “irreconcilable differences”.

When their separation news came out, there were reports that Miley cheated on Liam with celebrity blogger Kaitlynn Carter. The Wrecking Ball singer has finally reacted to the reports addressing that she cheated on Lian.

Miley tweeted, “I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide.”

She also wrote, “It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom.”

Miley also shared, “But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP.”

Her other tweet reads, “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Miley Cyrus also shared, “BUT at this point I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time. You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking , foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

