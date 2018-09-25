Megan Barton-Hanson Is Risking Wardrobe Malfunction & It’s Totally Worth Your While!

Actress Megan Barton-Hanson, who has been outspoken in her wish to end body shaming after her decade long experiences with comments, defiantly put her surgically-enhanced curves on display as she headed to a business meeting here.

The 24-year-old, known for her role in TV series Love Island risked a serious wardrobe malfunction as she went braless under a low-cut tuxedo dress as she made a defiant fashion statement, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Looking incredible and body confident, Barton-Hanson, who is in a relationship with fellow Love Island co-star Wes Nelson, 20, walked tall in her ensemble.

She teamed the look with a pair of vertiginous strappy sandals, showing off a glamorous manicure pedicure.

Barton-Hanson carried a chic shoulder bag in hand and wore her blonde locks in an elegant chignon.