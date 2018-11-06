Loved The Chainsmokers’ Paris? There’s A Movie In The Pipeline Inspired From The Same!

Grammy Award-winning musical duo Drew Taggart and Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers have formed a production company titled Kick the Habit Productions to develop and produce film, television, and digital projects.

“We are beyond thrilled to have launched Kick the Habit Productions as we continue to bridge the gap between our overall artistic vision, the entertainment industry as a whole and our fans,” said Taggart and Pall in a joint statement.

The statement further read: “The age of being only a musician is over and we are excited to go all-in on this venture to curate, produce and create meaningful projects.”

The banner has set its first project with Paris, based on a pitch by Mickey Rapkin, who will write the screenplay, inspired by the Chainsmokers’ multi-platinum hit song, reports variety.com.

Rapkin is the author of the Pitch Perfect book, upon which the film franchise is based.