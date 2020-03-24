Les Miserables Fame Aaron Tveit Says He’s Losing Sense Of Taste & Smell As He Tests Coronavirus Positive

Bringing in a bad news, the widespread Coronavirus Pandemic has laid its wrath on Les Miserables and Out Of The Blue actor Aaron Tveit, who has been tested positive. The actor announced the same on his Instagram handle with a long note and what he is going through right now.

Announcing that he tested positive, Aaron Tveit wrote, “Hey everyone. I just wanted to update you all that I’ve found out that I’ve tested positive for Covid-19. I’ve been in quarantine since Broadway shows shut down on Thursday, March 12th, and I’m feeling much better.”

Explaining that the he was lucky enough that his symptoms have been very mild, he thanked god as so many people have been experiencing symptoms that are way too serious.

Revealing a rather sad thing the Les Miserables actor said, “One thing I have been experiencing is the loss of taste and smell, which I think is a big sign for people who are otherwise asymptotic.”

The actor further requested his fans and follower to not take this lightly. He wrote, “I was tested last Monday, and just found out the results, however, I have been taking this situation extremely seriously, even before I was tested. I want everyone to realize that this can affect anyone. And even if you aren’t feeling sick or showing drastic symptoms – please take heed, stay safe, stay healthy and I hope to see everyone at the theater again soon. And I wanted to post this with a picture of Miles because, they’re loving all this extra time at home with their Humans!”

Apart from Aaron Tveit, Hollywood stars like Tom Hanks, wife Rita, Idris Elba, Olga Kurylenko and other have been tested positive.

