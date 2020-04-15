John Travolta & Wife Kelly Preston Pay Tribute To Their Late Son Jett On His 28th Birth Anniversary

Actors John Travolta and Kelly Preston remembered their late son, Jett, on his 28th Birth anniversary today. The actor paid tribute to him by sharing some pictures on social media with sweet and simple messages. Unfortunately, their son, 16, died in January 2009 during a family vacation in the Bahamas.

John and Kelly both shared heartfelt pictures of their son, while John shared a beautiful monochromatic image wherein they both are looking at each other lovingly, Kelly shared an image hugging him tightly. Both of them wished him Happy Birthday.

Check out their posts:





Jett’s sister, Ella, who’s now 20, Shared one picture as well, alongside a throwback photo of the family.

Travolta, back in 2014, spoke in length about losing his son and how painful it is. The actor in an interview with BBC had said that it is the worst thing to have happened to him. He was quoted saying, “The truth is, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” he said. “Life was no longer interesting to me, so it took a lot to get me better.” At the time, Travolta credited the Church of Scientology with having helped me make it through this difficult period.

Not just John, but Kelly had also opened up on their child’s loss who also suffered from autism. The couple welcomed a third child, son Benjamin, on Nov. 23, 2010

