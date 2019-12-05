Jenna Dewan Celebrates 39th Birthday By Moving To A New House With Beau Steve Kazee

Actress Jenna Dewan celebrated her 39th birthday by moving into a new house with her beau Steve Kazee.

The actress was seen at the new property with Kazee in photographs obtained by TMZ.com.

According to the website, while Dewan and Kazee have been living together for some time, the house is the first they will own as a couple, with the actress’s birthday just happening to coincide with the big move-in day, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The move comes after Dewan opened up the relationship she has with Steve, telling Entertainment Tonight of their chemistry: “You just know if you have it. It’s the sparks that fly and it just works really well.”

“I am in a really great place and totally in love. It’s nice.”

Dewan is currently expecting her first child with Kazee. She’s also mother to 6-year-old daughter Everly with former husband Channing Tatum.

