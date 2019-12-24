Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is touted to be one of the best movies made in Hollywood ever and apart from its critical success, the movie also made staggering collections of over $1 Billion. Termed as modern day’s cult, director Todd Phillips made an interesting revelation that he was doubtful about movie’s reception before the release.

Before the release, Joker was in the headlines mainly due to its plot and received criticism mainly for glorifying an antagonist. Todd Phillips initially thought Joker wouldn’t go on floors due to its controversial theme. In a podcast with Michael Moore, Todd Phillips was quoted saying, “I thought we might have been over on Joker, just where the narrative on Joker started heading in the media. I started thinking ‘Jesus, is this going to be one of those things where Warners — because it’s owned by AT&T and WarnerMedia, it’s a much bigger thing than Joker will ever be — do they just go ‘This isn’t worth the headache?’ There was a minute there.”

Meanwhile, recently director Todd Phillips said that he is in no hurry to make Joker’s sequel.

Speaking on the IGN UK podcast, Phillips opened up on his experience directing the film and why he is in no rush to work on the sequel, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: “Well there was (a push for a sequel) even before ‘Joker’ came out.A movie does that kind of business and became that beloved around the world – they had talked to us about it. Joaquin and I had spoken about it anyway as far back as when we were shooting the movie.”

