Irish actress Evanna Lynch, who became popular playing the Ravenclaw student Luna Lovegood in the “Harry Potter” franchise, has been trying to make her mark in Hollywood lately. She says casting directors in Los Angeles are telling her to be “more Irish” with her accent and performances all the time.

Evanna confesses living in the US has caused her to lose some of her native County Louth accents, and that she has picked up the American twang, reports goss.ie.

“I get people giving out to me for having an American twang to my accent as though I have notions,” she told the Irish Sun.

“But I have always absorbed the accent or mannerisms of people I’m around and I lived in America for five years. I think it’s more about wanting to fit in and a big part of fitting in is sounding like the people you’re around. And it’s helpful as an actor to be that way, so when it happens I don’t resist it,” she added.

However, Evanna notes that with filmmakers increasingly looking for wider accent diversity in characters, casting directors have been encouraging her to retain her Irish accent.

“Lately, the feedback I’m getting from auditions is ‘can you be more Irish?’ so it’s become a bit of a problem to have such a non-committal accent. I think Irish accents are having a moment in TV and film,” she noted.

Given her strong tendency to unconsciously speak in an American twang lately, Evanna joked: “Any day now my agent is going to tell me to hire an Irish dialect coach!”

