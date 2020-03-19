FRIENDS’ Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt Plan A Beach Wedding, Courteney Cox & Bradley Cooper Amongst Other Guests?

It may not sound as pleasing, but Jennifer Aniston has had a hard-luck when it comes to love. The FRIENDS actress rose to fame owing to her stellar performances and even had a relationship with handsome hunks like Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux but both ended within a span of 2-5 years. However, rumours of reconciliation with Pitt have been rife for a while now, and looks like they’re ready to take the next step!

For the unversed, it all started with their reunion rumours at the Golden Globes, followed by some heart-warming pictures at the Academy Awards this year. Pictures of Brad Pitt looking at his ex-flame in awe while she received an award for The Morning Show went viral in no time, with fans wishing for the two to reconcile and get hitched all over again. That may just be on the cards now.

If a report by Life & Style is to be believed, the duo has been dating for a while now and happily planning for a beach wedding, alike their first one. A source close to the development reveals the same as, “The wedding is on. They are getting married in Cabo and this time they will keep it under wraps until the affair has happened. What Brad craves most now is getting settled down and living happily with his soulmate, Jen”

Furthermore, about the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor’s family’s reaction to it, “Brad’s family are delighted by the wedding news. They’ve been praying for years for him to get back together with Jen.”

Well, looks like there’s a green signal from friends and family members as well.

Meanwhile, it is beings said that while the wedding affair will remain private, close friends including Courteney Cox and Bradley Cooper will be a part of their special day.

Are you as excited as we are?

