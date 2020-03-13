Avengers: Endgame: Black Panther’s Winston Duke AKA M’Baku Reveals His Scenes From Climax Were Deleted & The Reason Is SHOCKING!

Next month, it will be a year since Avengers: Endgame released, but the discussions around it seem to be never-ending. Every day, we get to know one interesting fact or new theories about this 2019 blockbuster. Well, the latest one is here to astound you.

Black Panther actor Winston Duke who plays the character M’Baku revealed that he had a lot of fighting scenes during the battle of Avengers Vs Thanos during the climax. However, the makers decided to delete out his scenes and the reason is quite shocking.

Winston Duke told The Hollywood Reporter, “The raw footage was just so long with everyone that my stuff didn’t make it in. I filmed so much fighting for it and I was really bummed to not see any of it in the movie.”

Despite being bummed about it, Duke added that he believes in Marvel and whatever they decided to present to the audience. The Black Panther actor added, “Marvel knows what they are doing and it all leads to the best product. So, I am happy; I was just very disappointed that nobody got to see all the stuff I was doing.”

Marvel is coming up with Black Panther 2 in their Phase 4. So will the audience get to see Winston Duke’s M’Baku in major action mode? To this, the actor said that there’s no glimpse and he’s waiting where the story goes. He has not heard anything and he hasn’t been told a thing about the second part. However, he trusts that Marvel will invest in M’Baku and tell a bold story.

Coming to Black Panther 2, it will have Chadwick Hoseman reprise the role of T’Challa. The film will hit screens in 2022.

