Avengers: Endgame: After Thanos, Makers Also Made An Error In A Scene Featuring Hulk & Ant-Man

Avengers: Endgame released in 2019 but everyday a new theory and observation about the film comes out. A few days ago, fans spotted the mistake made by the CGI team during Thanos’ snap scene in the climax. His fingers were visible for a second from the Infinity Gauntlet. Even the team’s VFX team agreed that they skipped that bit. Well, yet another mistake is pointed out by fans and this time it features Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

The new mistake that’s noticed by the fans is from the scene when Ant-Man sits on the bench outside the New Avengers Facility to have his lunch (Tacos and a drink). The other team members make an entry through a spaceship outside which leads to the stuffing inside his taco blowing away. When this happens, his paper cup which he keeps beside him on the bench just tosses at the side.

As reported by express.co.uk, when Nebula gets down from the spaceship and stands in front of Ant-Man, the paper cup can’t be seen on the bench. However, when Hulk comes out and hands him a new taco, the paper cup is seen below the bench which isn’t possible as when the wind blows, it falls right beside him! This is another major mistake or ignorance made by the makers of Avengers: Endgame. However, fans who saw the film on TV or digital platforms didn’t miss out on this error unlike the theatre audience did.

We wonder what the makers of the film will have to say about this!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!