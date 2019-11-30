James Cameron’s Avatar has been the highest-grossing film worldwide for a decade. And ever since the film released back in 2009, its sequel has been highly awaited.

While the makers have already announced its next installments and their tentative release years, the wait is getting difficult for fans. Avatar 2 is still more than a year away from its release but fans are already asking for its trailer from the team.

Recently a fan asked about the trailer update to the official Avatar page on Twitter. The fan tweet read as saying, “Are we getting a trailer for the sequel any time soon?”

Are we getting a trailer for the sequel any time soon? — bryan e. ocampo (@rycamp2) November 29, 2019

While there is good news regarding the trailer, but the Twitter page of Avatar promised that they will have plenty of stuff to hold you over like a game in 2020. The tweet read as, “Unfortunately not any time soon (sorry!), BUT we’ll have plenty of stuff to hold you over ’til then, like a mobile game in 2020!”

Unfortunately not any time soon (sorry!), BUT we'll have plenty of stuff to hold you over 'til then, like a mobile game in 2020! Follow @AVPandoraRising for more info on that. 🙂 — Avatar (@officialavatar) November 29, 2019

Isn’t that exciting?

Earlier James Cameron said he would not like to change anything about his life.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to change anything. If I were unhappy in my life, you might get a different answer,” Cameron said when asked what would he change about his past.

“But I don’t think we know enough about causality to be able to make a change because you could get a butterfly effect from the most innocent of changes — the most obvious being to go and whack Hitler before he took over. But that wouldn’t change human nature and leaders like that will always emerge. There are certain inevitabilities,” he added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!