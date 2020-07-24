Mission Kalam, an online zoom convention, will pay tribute to the late President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Eminent personalities from various fields will be sharing a window with those who travelled with Dr. Kalam for decades.

Suvarna Pappu, Managing Director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment (USA), shared that the event will be observed and organised for 11 weekends with 11 online zoom sessions between July 25 (the day when Dr Kalam took charge as the 11th President of India in 2002) and October 15 (Dr Kalam’s birthday).

Director Jagadeesh Daneti, who will be helming the biopic of Dr Kalam, said that they wish to bring millions of his fans and followers together to perform the “Kalam Anthem” online on October 15, by involving dignitaries from India and the US.

Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting of India, had announced the biopic in New Delhi in February this year. It is to be made in Hollywood, in multiple Indian languages, with the support of governments of India and the US.

