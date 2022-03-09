Actress Renee Zellweger is set to star in the drama ‘Avenger Field’ that is in development at Peacock.

According to Variety, the one-hour drama series tells the story of those who established a clandestine all-female US Airforce program called the WASPs (Women Airforce Service Pilots) to battle Hitler from home.

Inspired by the true story of WASP leader Jackie Cohran (Zellweger) and the diverse group of women who fought the system, skeptics and even sabotage to bring everyone home safely.

Felicia D. Henderson is attached to serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer via WaterWalk Entertainment. Susanna White will direct and executive produce.

Zellweger will executive produce with Carmella Casinelli under their Big Picture Co. banner. Steve Stark and Stacey Levin of Toluca Pictures, Emily Rose and Jill North of North Rose Pictures, and Connie Tavel also executive produce. MGM TV is the studio.

News of the series comes on the same day as the debut of the NBC limited series ‘The Thing About Pam’, a true crime drama in which Zellweger stars as Pam Hupp. Zellweger also recently starred in the Netflix series ‘What/If’.

She is primarily known for her film files, earning widespread acclaim for her role in the Judy Garland biopic ‘Judy’.

Renee Zellweger was previously in the news when she said that playing Bridget Jones helped her make new friends because people wanted to speak to her about the loved character.

“I make friends every day because of Bridget. Someone comes up and says, “I learned this from Bridget’ or ‘She means so much to me’. What a gift,” Zellweger said, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said she can still see a lot of herself in Bridget.

Talking about the upcoming TV special “Being Bridget Jones”, Zellweger said: “All the things that you would most like not to have in common with Bridget are the things that I find I relate to most closely. I’ve had moments when I feel like I’m sitting beside myself watching my Bridget alter ego just spiralling, circling the drain.”

She sympathises with the pressures on women to always look good and to have a family of their own. She feels Bridget’s issues have struck a chord with many women.

