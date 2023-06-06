Rebel Wilson Reveals She Has Never Been Drunk In Life: "I Just Never Drank Much Because My Nana Drank A Lot"

Rebel Wilson has “never” been drunk in her life.

The 43-year-old actress has revealed that she’s not a very big drinker at all, despite attending plenty of Hollywood parties.

Rebel Wilson – born in Australia but who now lives in the US – told the ‘Kyle and Jackie O Show’: “You know what I’ve never been actually drunk, drunk in my whole life.”

Rebel Wilson added about why she’s been reluctant to drink: “I just never drank much because my nana drank a lot, and I saw what it did to her.”

Rebel also opened up about her experience of using the celebrity dating app Raya, revealing she met some “fun” people through the app.

The movie star – now engaged to Ramona Agruma – added: “A lot of celebrities in Los Angeles are on it. (I met) a couple of fun people. I can’t breach their privacy.”

Rebel Wilson announced her engagement to Ramona via a social media post in 2022.

The ‘Pitch Perfect’ star posted two photos of herself and her girlfriend wearing matching pink tops at Disneyland.

She captioned the images: “We said YES! Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

A source subsequently revealed Rebel Wilson’s closest friends “couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement” to Ramona.

The insider told Us Weekly: “Rebel’s closest friends couldn’t be more thrilled for her engagement to Ramona. They know that her and Ramona make an amazing couple together and are so happy they found each other.

“Rebel’s friends have been so supportive of her over the years, been by her side throughout her ups and downs, through past relationships etc. They feel like this is her real fairytale come true and she deserves all of it and more.

“Rebel has a huge heart and she’s one of the most genuine people you’d ever meet. They are all celebrating her engagement and are ecstatic for her next chapter.”

