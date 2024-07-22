In 2015, Jennifer Lawrence took a shot at Lindsay Lohan, prompting the Parent Trap actress’ family to hit back. Jennifer Lawrence stopped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert In 2015, where she took a jab at Lindsay Lohan.

At the time, Lawrence quipped, “I get like Lindsay Lohan–grade exhaustion but without any drugs or alcohol. I’m always in bed early. I’m still tired.”

Lindsay Lohan didn’t take too kindly to the remark, nor did her family, who, united by Jennifer Lawrence’s choice words, went after her online and in the media. Before Lohan responded to Lawrence’s seemingly callous quip, her sister Aliana Lohan fired back by tweeting: “I never breathe life into negativity, but I stand by my family. Disappointed in Jennifer Lawrence. You lost a fan.”

Lindsay Lohan’s mother, Dina, also weighed in, telling ET, “It was disappointing that she didn’t have her peers’ back. You shouldn’t trash anyone; it was just surprising. My family sticks together.”

Meanwhile, Lindsay Lohan, who did not directly respond to Lawrence, replied to her sister’s tweet and quoted Maya Angelou to drive home her point that she was disappointed with The Hunger Games star.

Lohan wrote, “Thank you, sister…Maybe who you’re referring to should learn to support others like #maya angelou.”

Lohan followed that up with Angelou’s quote, “You may shoot me with your words, you may cut me with your eyes, you may kill me with your hatefulness, but still, like air, I’ll rise.”

Jennifer Lawrence’s unpleasant jab came two years after Lindsay Lohan, In a 2013 interview with Oprah Winfrey, talked about her struggle with drugs and drinking.

At the time, Lohan said, “Alcohol- That, in the past, was a gateway to other things for me. I really haven’t done it [cocaine] more than 10-15 times; of course, I said 3-4 because I was terrified of being judged.”

Lawrence did not respond to the Lohan family backlash.

