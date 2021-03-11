K-pop superstars BTS have added another award to their trophy case following the worldwide success of their album Map Of The Soul: 7.

The singers have been presented with the inaugural IFPI Global Chart Award after their 2020 release topped the newly-established Global Album All Format Chart, which celebrates the year’s best-sellers across all formats, counting physical sales, digital downloads, and streaming platforms.

Frances Moore, Chief Executive at IFPI (International Federation of the Phonographic Industry), said: “We have introduced the Global Album All Format Chart to reflect the evolving landscape of the album format and to recognise how artists share their album projects in a variety of ways with their fans across multiple formats.

“It’s an honour to be able to hand BTS their second IFPI Global Chart Award, following their success as Global Recording Artists of the Year.

“Map of the Soul: 7 broke chart records internationally and in Korea, and is yet another incredible body of work from a band that continues to delight music lovers globally.”

Map of the Soul: 7 beat The Weeknd’s After Hours, and Billie Eilish’s When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which place second and third, respectively, ahead of another BTS album, BE (Deluxe Edition), at four.

Harry Styles rounds out the top five with Fine Line, reports Variety.

Post Malone’s Hollywood‘s Bleeding, Stray Sheep by Kenshi Yonezu, Justin Bieber’s Changes, Taylor Swift’s Folklore, and Future Nostalgia by Dua Lipa complete 2020 top 10. (MT/WNVAR/LOT)

