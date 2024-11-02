Once upon a time, in the spring of 1999, stuff changed. The Matrix happened. Back then, Star Wars and Star Trek. had long governed the sci-fi genre. Be it the redefined cinematic experience or the rich mythos, the Wachowski siblings had our attention to a T.

But The Matrix was different. Set in a dystopian future dominated by an all-powerful artificial intelligence, it took us to a reality where humanity was unknowingly trapped. Most folks, though, were unaware, stuck in a simulated existence, while Morpheus and Trinity led a ragtag group of rebels to awaken the masses.

Then there was Neo, thrust into a prophecy predicting he was “The One.” While Keanu Reeves wasn’t the first choice for the role, his performance became the film’s beating heart.

But what truly set The Matrix apart was its action. Once Neo learned to bend reality, it was GAME OVER. The film kicked off many stylized fight sequences that turned the rules of physics upside down.

Drawing heavily from the ‘80s and ’90s anime, the Wachowskis infused gunplay and martial arts with a phenomenal twist. The contrasting gravity-defying battles and the gritty ruins of Earth established a visual language.

Of all the innovative moments in the film, the “Bullet Time” sequence remains the crown jewel. Picture this: Morpheus is captured by Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving), and Neo and Trinity gear up for a high-stakes rooftop showdown. As bullets fly, Neo discovers he can dodge them. This scene marked a pivotal moment in action cinema, showcasing Neo’s burgeoning powers and proving he could, i.e., “The One.”The Wachowskis pushed technical boundaries to achieve the stunning “Bullet Time” effect. They employed 120 still camera setups alongside two film cameras to craft a more immersive experience. Placing these cameras in tight formation created the illusion of Neo moving at lightning speed while the bullets seemed to crawl through the air. It was a visual feast awed audiences, with Reeves fully committed, even hiding a spinal injury to execute the stunts.

The meticulous planning behind this iconic sequence was nothing short of revolutionary. The Wachowskis pre-visualized every moment, employing scanned images to perfect the blocking before filming. Once the footage was shot, they expertly intertwined the various camera angles, creating fresh and exciting fluidity. They even enhanced the visuals by adding still images of buildings and bullets against green screens.

The Matrix is still an influential classic that has forever changed the film landscape.

