Leonardo DiCaprio is synonymous with Hollywood stardom, but the story of how he came by it is charming and unique. In a 2014 NPR interview, DiCaprio revealed the delightful origins of his name: “My father tells me that they were on their honeymoon at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence… they were looking at a da Vinci painting, and allegedly I started kicking furiously while my mother was pregnant. My dad, being the artist that he is, said, ‘That’s our boy’s name.'” Talk about a divine sign!

The surname DiCaprio adds another layer to this intriguing tale. Leonardo’s father, George DiCaprio, was a half-Italian comic book artist and distributor, which hints at the artistic bloodline running through the family. Yet, Leonardo’s ancestry is a mixed bag, with German and Russian roots. He once described himself as “half-Russian” and interested in playing historical figures like Putin and Lenin. “There should be more films about Russian history because it has many stories worthy of Shakespeare,” he said. Sounds like he was ready for some serious acting challenges!

While the name Leonardo DiCaprio might sound glamorous, it has led to some hilariously awkward moments for another Leonardo DiCaprio—a furniture designer based in Brazil. The 40-year-old has tried distancing himself from the Hollywood A-lister “Leo.” However, that never really took off. “I don’t remember a single time I identified myself, and people didn’t laugh,” he quipped. The comedy of errors began in 1997 when the actor’s star-making turn in Titanic made him a household name. The furniture designer recalls trying to buy a movie ticket over the phone only to be met with laughter and disconnection. Talk about a rough start!

It gets better. The furniture designer shared tales of being treated like royalty at times, thanks to his famous namesake. Once, a flight attendant at Vancouver airport welcomed him aboard before anyone else, despite him insisting he was not the DiCaprio in question. He laughed, “The funny thing is that I was flying coach, and I don’t think the actor would do that then.”

Yet, life as a shared name with a superstar comes with challenges. When DiCaprio would arrive at public places, he often needed clarification. He recounted a visit to a Los Angeles spa where 30 photographers awaited the arrival of his famous counterpart, leading to a bewildering moment when the receptionist asked, “Is he coming?” Spoiler: he was already there!

The constant comparisons proved frustrating, especially during his relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. The relentless “Where is Gisele?” inquiries became a sore spot. Worst of all? The assumption is that he was named after the Hollywood star. In reality, DiCaprio was named after Saint Leonard of Noblac, with the “DiCaprio” surname tracing back to his father’s Italian roots in Trentola Ducenta, Naples.

Despite the mix-ups, both DiCaprios share a love for the arts. The furniture designer admired artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Takashi Murakami and wanted to create artwork. “It would be an interesting connection,” he mused, hinting at the whimsical possibilities of their shared name.

In the end, while one DiCaprio continues to rule the silver screen, the other finds joy in the creative world of furniture design, proving that names may be shared, but destinies can be delightfully different!

