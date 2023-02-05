The limited web series ‘Eric’, which stars Benedict Cumberbatch, has filled out its main cast. Cumberbatch will now be joined by Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Dan Fogler, Clarke Peters, Ivan Morris Howe, Phoebe Nicholls, David Denman, Bamar Kane, Adepero Odyue, Alexis Molnar, and Roberta Colindrez.

As per the official logline, the series is set in 1980s’ New York. The show follows “the desperate search of a father when his nine-year-old son disappears one morning on the way to school. Vincent (Cumberbatch), one of New York’s leading puppeteers and creator of the hugely popular children’s television show, ‘Good Day Sunshine,’ struggles to cope with the loss of his son, Edgar (Howe), becoming increasingly distressed and volatile”, reports ‘Variety’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Benedict Cumberbatch’s web series description further states: “Full of self-loathing and guilt around Edgar’s disappearance, he clings to his son’s drawings of a blue monster puppet, Eric, convinced that if he can get Eric on TV then Edgar will come home. As Vincent’s progressively destructive behaviour alienates his family, his work colleagues, and the detectives trying to help him, it’s Eric, a delusion of necessity, who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home.”

‘Variety’ further states that filming is now underway on the series stars Benedict Cumberbatch, which will shoot in Hungary and New York. It was originally announced in November 2021 as part of Anne Mensah’s slate. Abi Morgan created the series and serves as executive producer. Cumberbatch will executive produce in addition to starring. Jane Featherstone and Lucy Dyke of Sister will also executive produce, with Lucy Forbes directing and executive producing. Morgan executive produces via Little Chick. Holly Pullinger will produce.

“‘Eric’ is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980’s New York, and the good bad and ugly world of Vincent, a genius puppeteer on one of America’s leading kids TV shows,” Morgan said.

“The chance to work with Benedict Cumberbatch and the creative team at Sister and Netflix is irresistible. With Lucy Forbes at the directorial helm, I feel fortunate to be working at a time of such great creativity in our industry. Fingers crossed… ‘Eric’ will be a welcome addition.”

Must Read: Megan Fox Looks S*xy In A Busty Corset Dress Flaunting Her Cleav*ge With Beau Machine Gun Kelly But Gets Trolled In Return, Netizens Call Them “Devil Worshippers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News