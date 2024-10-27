When you think of iconic movie moments, the snake pit scene in Raiders of the Lost Ark likely slithers to mind. But did you know that the filmmakers used hundreds of real snakes? Ahan! Director Steven Spielberg took a wild approach, relying on the real deal instead of CGI. Talk about a terrifying set!

Harrison Ford vs. the Snakes

The tension on set? Off the charts! For Harrison Ford, facing Indy’s legendary fear of snakes became a real challenge. As John Rhys-Davies (Sallah) quipped, Spielberg was “making it up as he goes along!” The script was packed with action, and dialogue often sprang from improvisation. In a particularly famous moment, Ford ad-libbed a scene where he shot a swordsman in the bustling Cairo marketplace. But nothing prepared him for the Well of Souls.

Indy and Marion Ravenwood faced a writhing mass of cobras, pythons, and garter snakes in this dark chamber. Spielberg noted, “Many were garter snakes, but many were deadly.” With no CGI, Ford and Allen had to interact with real snakes. They kept antivenom on hand, just in case. How’s that for a behind-the-scenes thrill?

The Filming Chaos

Filming wasn’t just dangerous; it was chaotic. Spielberg recounted how he couldn’t get a decent scream from Allen, so he dropped a real snake on her to get a reaction! While she was fortunate to avoid a bite, some crew members weren’t so lucky. The assistant director, David Tomlin, suffered a severe Python bite. “They had to flick the snake’s tail for it to let go,” Spielberg explained, adding that Tomlin calmly wandered around, saying, “Uh, help, please.” Talk about taking it in stride!

Despite the madness, the crew created a legendary moment in film history. Spielberg had four snake wranglers on set, and they often found themselves on the receiving end of a bite or two. “The Cobras we got from India and the Boa Constrictors… Well, they were going after everybody,” Spielberg recalled. It’s hard to believe they got any work done amidst all that chaos!

Raiders of the Lost Ark’s risky filming produced a classic. Spielberg’s willingness to embrace the unpredictable nature of filming lent the movie a sense of genuine peril. Who needs CGI when you have a battalion of real snakes?

