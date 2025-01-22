The legendary filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino, specifically told the actress not to wash her feet for a scene in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. The quirky request came during a moment in the 2019 film when her character, Sharon Tate, waltzed into a movie theater, kicked off her go-go boots, and settled in to watch herself on the big screen.

Robbie revealed in an interview with Vogue: “My feet were dirty because I’d been walking around set. They stayed dirty in the movie because Quentin said, ‘Don’t. Don’t clean them.’”

Apparently, Tarantino wanted authenticity—gritty soles and all. When a crew member tried to swoop in and clean things up, the director put his foot down, quite literally. Robbie added: “Someone ran in to do it, and he was like, ‘No, it’s real. Keep it.’”

It’s an oddly specific request, but not entirely surprising for a director known for his, uh, thing for feet.

Tarantino’s foot fixation? Hardly a secret. From Uma Thurman’s barefoot strolls in Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill to socked toes in The Hateful Eight, feet often steal the scene. Critics call it a fetish; Tarantino calls it no big deal.

“I don’t take it seriously,” he told GQ. “There’s a lot of feet in a lot of good directors’ movies. That’s just good direction.”

To bolster his case, Tarantino even name-dropped cinematic legends. “Luis Buñuel, another film director, defined foot fetishism. And Hitchcock was accused of it, and Sofia Coppola has been accused of it.”

Still, it’s hard to ignore the pattern, especially after Robbie’s story.

While Robbie was a good sport about keeping it real (and dirty) for the scene, it’s safe to say she wasn’t thrilled. After all, nobody expects to discuss the state of their soles with one of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors.

But that’s classic Tarantino—pushing boundaries, creating buzz, and keeping his movies as memorable as his quirks.

Whether you chalk it up to creative genius or a peculiar preference, there’s no denying Tarantino’s unique attention to detail. Robbie’s dirty feet? Just another chapter in the bizarrely fascinating world of Quentin Tarantino.

Call it a wild quirk or a directorial flex, but in the end, it’s moments like these that remind us why there’s truly no one else like him in Hollywood.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Lee Child Revealed Why Tom Cruise Never Returned As Jack Reacher

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News