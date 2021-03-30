Poldark heartthrob Aidan Turner is a married man, according to new reports. Yes, you read that right. The actor that has turned out to be the heartthrob for many people is no more a bachelor.

Advertisement

The Sun sources claim the actor wed American actress Caitlin Fitzgerald in Italy, as filming concluded on his latest drama, Leonardo.

Advertisement

The couple has reportedly been dating since 2018, after Aidan Turner split from artist Nettie Wakefield. Internet is going crazy over this speculations and we soon need a confirmation for the same.

Caitlin previously dated Michael Sheen, her co-star in Masters of Sex.

Aidan Turner was in Italy filming his new drama series, in which he portrays Renaissance artist Leonardo DaVinci.

The newlyweds met while filming The Man Who Killed Hitler And Then The Bigfoot together. For more updates on this and more stay tuned to Koimoi.

(KL/WNTSU/LOT)

Must Read: Woody Allen In A Rare Interview Addresses Dylan Farrow Se*ual Abuse Allegations Calling Them ‘Preposterous’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube