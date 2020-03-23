WWE: CM Punk Might Not Return Anytime Soon As Vince McMahon Has Trust Issues

WWE’s Wrestlemania 36 is all over the news and apart from its highly anticipated matches, the one thing that grabbed the attention was the rumour about straight edge society’s superstar CM Punk and his much-awaited return. But later it came to the lights that it was merely a speculation.

Not during Wrestlemania 36 but CM Punk’s statement, a few days ago, hinted that he is planning to make a return to the ring. He was on Swings & Mrs. show. He said, “As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There are a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.”

Well, the statement by Punk certainly sparked excitement amongst his fans but now the latest words of WWE chairman, Vince McMahon, is nothing but the confirmation that the wresting star is not making his return anytime soon. About Punk, Vince was quoted saying “not to be trusted and has serious issues”, reports Ringsidenews.

We hope the issues between the company and Punk gets resolved as soon as possible.

