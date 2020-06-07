WHAT? Harry Potter Actress Emma Watson AKA Hermione Granger Had To Drop Out Of College For THIS Stupid Reason

Emma Watson rose to fame with her role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter Series. She started acting from a very young age and got massively popular among the fans. But you know the Little Women actress had to drop out of college for a very silly reason.

Yes, we ain’t joking. Emma Watson was a kid when she joined the cast of the Harry Potter series and often described how hectic it was to manage studies with the shooting of the film. At one point in time of her career, she wanted to quit acting because it was getting very tedious to manage both the things simultaneously.

Well, the reason why Emma Watson dropped out of college was because of continuous bullying. Every time the Harry Potter actress answered a question, someone said, “3 points to Gryffindor.”

Gryffindor was Emma’s house at Hogwarts where she had studies to learn magic in the Harry Potter series. This happened at Brown University, where she had taken admission to pursue higher education.

The Harry Potter actress was so ‘frustrated’ that she decided to focus on other projects in her acting career rather than focusing on her educational front.

Can y’all imagine it though? No, right. Quite a stupid reason to drop out of college but that’s what bullying does to one. You make random decisions in life. But all’s well that ends well. Watson is one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood right now.

