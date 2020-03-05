Tom Holland AKA Spider-Man Says He Knows More About Harry Potter More Than J.K. Rowling, We Wonder What The Author Has To Say!

Tom Holland became everyone’s favourite Avengers with his friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man character. The actor is all geared up for the release of his upcoming animated film titled Onward. The film also stars Chris Pratt and the first reviews are quite positive.

Both Tom and Chris are busy with the promotions of their film. The duo has left no stone unturned to make sure their film Onward reaches out to more and more people. Recently, Tom Holland attended a Harry Potter-themed pub quiz event and made an interesting revelation.

As reported by cinemabland, the Avengers: Endgame actor said that he knows Harry Potter more than J.K. Rowling who wrote the books on it. Holland said, “I think I might know more about Harry Potter than J.K. Rowling. I am like obsessed with Harry Potter. Growing up as a kid, it was my favorite thing ever.”

Well, we wonder what Rowling has to say about Tom’s statement.

Meanwhile, after the success of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel will be coming up with a third Spider-Man film starring Tom. Nothing much is out about the film yet but the actor said in several interviews that he knows everything that’s going to happen in the third part.

