This Is Us Fans: Pearsons Are Not Leaving You For 3 More Seasons!

Actress-singer Mandy Moore’s This Is Us has been renewed for three more seasons. NBC on Sunday announced that the network has renewed its hit drama series “This Is Us“.

The renewal will take the show through its sixth season, aiming to wrap up in 2022, reports people.com.

The show’s creator Dan Fogelman tweeted: “Three years ago, we were live-tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch.”

Fogelman, who shared a photograph of stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Susan Kelechi Watson and Justin Hartley, added: “Today our friends at NBC picked up ‘This Is Us’ for three more seasons, bringing us to six.”

“In a television landscape with nearly 500 original scripted series, there are very few, if any, that have the critical and cultural impact of ‘This Is Us’ and we couldn’t be more proud to bring fans three more seasons of a show that so well represents the NBC brand,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment.

The news of the renewal is also a bittersweet reminder that the hit series, which is aired in India on Star World, will most likely end at season six.

The show focuses on the Pearson family though multiple generations and time periods.

