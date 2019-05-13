“I Like Aamir Khan More As A Producer”: Shadow of Othello Producer Vikas Vashistha

Producer Vikas Vashistha, who is all set to come up with his film Shadow of Othello, feels that Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan would have suited the best in his film.

Recently, we spoke to him exclusively about his upcoming film, where we asked him if he gets a superpower to star any biggie in Shadow of Othello, whom would he love to cast, and he was too quick to reply – Aamir Khan. He says that he really admires how Aamir the way he works as a producer.

He said, “There’s only one person whom I like the most as a producer is Aamir Khan. I like him more as a producer, I really admire the way he works and I have tried following his footsteps. Even I have focussed on each character in the film just like he does it.”

He also expressed his wish to first release his film in the international market. He said, “I know and I can guarantee that my film will be respected internationally. Here in India, audiences have been distributed in different zones and mindsets. We will present the film in different film festivals. I prefer watching films like we have made (Shadow of Othello). I don’t like the event films of Khans but I do like them (actors).”

Ask him about his background and how he ventured into Shadow of Othello, he said, “I’m a builder from NCR and the company is 35 years old. So real estate is all good but we were trying to get into the film industry since 2012. But we weren’t getting a good team and a script. In the year 2017, I met Mahesh Bhatt sir and then I got Shallow of Othello. Othello is known worldwide and everyone is aware that it is dark. A lot of experiment has been done on it in different languages. We have Omkara here in Hindi. So a lot of experiments have been made. There was a team who used to do plays by the same name and now we have taken the same play and have shaped into a film. The play was already a hit; actors like Pankaj Tripathi have worked in that play. Now that we have converted the play into a film, the result is just Wow! It will keep you hooked until the end. We have completed the film and I am telling you that it will be appreciated internationally. People, they are not concerned if there’s Salman Khan or Shah Rukh Khan in the film. They are concerned with the content. According to our content and actors, our film is worth 5 stars.”

Vikas further also revealed that the film’s trailer will come out in June. “The trailer might come out in June and the film might come out in October. But we are targeting more to release it in international markets first.”

Directed by Isteyak Khan, the film talks about, the comic version of Othello. The film Stars Sanjay Mishra, Isteyak Khan, Ipsita Chakraborty, Vikram Kochar, Tina Bhatia and Ashish Shukla.

