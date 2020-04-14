The Party Doesn’t Start Till ‘KESHA’ Walks In At The Jimmy Fallon Show, Quite Literally

Amid the lockdown, Jimmy Fallon has started hosting his show sitting at home and gracing different celebrities. From performing with Justin Timberlake to Adam Sandler to Miley Cyrus, he has been on a roll with his #FallonAtHome edition. The latest addition to the lot is Kesha.

Yes, you read that right. Here’s some good news for Kesha fans. She’ll be performing live on April 17, 2020, at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon home edition. Are y’all excited? We definitely are. Kesha will be joining the lineup that already includes our very own Wolverine aka Hugh Jackman and Rose Byrne.

Here’s the full lineup for the upcoming shows:

Tuesday, April 14: At Home Edition: Michael Shannon, JJ Watt and musical guest Rita Ora plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1241E

Wednesday, April 15: At Home Edition: Pharrell Williams, Millie Bobby Brown and Dan White plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1242E

Thursday, April 16: At Home Edition: Chelsea Handler, Kelly Clarkson and musical guest Michael McDonald plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1243E

Friday, April 17: At Home Edition: Hugh Jackman, Rose Byrne and musical guest Ke$ha plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1244E

We can’t wait for these episodes to air. These lineups are like a dream come true. Yay!

